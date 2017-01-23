Lithuania Probes if Local Kids' Trip to Russia Was 'Treason,' Finds No Proof

However, recently it became known that Lithuanian prosecutors have found no evidence for such accusations.
After more than two years of investigation, Prosecutor General's Office concluded that the evidence confirming the initial suspicions that the holidays of the Lithuanian schoolchildren in a Russian summer camp could have somehow affected the situation in the country "have not been found."
Vilnius District Prosecutor's Office decided to stop the pre-trial investigation. However, there is still a possibility to appeal this decision.
This information caused indignation among the Lithuanian authorities, who viewed the children's vacation in Russia as Moscow's attempt to interfere in Lithuanian affairs.
During the investigation, law-enforcement services searched the school building, seized computers, mobile phones and video cameras.
Then-spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Lukashevich said at that time that Moscow considers the behavior of Lithuanian authorities a "witch hunt" in the spirit of the Cold War.
