UK Gov't Confident in Trident Amid Failed Missile Test Revelations - Fallon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Sunday, the Sunday Times newspaper reported that there was a malfunction of the launch of an unarmed Trident II D5 missile near the coast of Florida.
"I can assure the house that the capability and the effectiveness of the United Kingdom’s independent nuclear deterrent is not in doubt. The government has absolute confidence in our deterrent," Fallon said speaking in the House of Commons.
The submarine suffered a propulsion malfunction in 2011 and only resumed trials in January last year. The UK Defense Ministry later stated the problem was not nuclear-related.
Trident is a nuclear missile system which is used by UK submarines since 1990s. In June 2016, one of the missiles went in a wrong direction towards the United States a few weeks before the UK parliament voted in favor of a long-debated modernization of Trident system. The system has been criticized over its cost. The total estimated cost is 167 billion pounds ($244 billion) over the 32-year lifespan of the system, between 2028 and 2060, according to the International Monetary Fund. Conservative supporters of the Trident renewal point out that over 30,000 jobs are dependent on the Trident fleet.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Fallon stay on subject ... why missiles veered off course ... Do not need to know about propulsion system problem !
Also how independent as A m e r i c a n FCS and A m e r i c a n missiles !