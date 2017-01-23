Register
    The village of Talish in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

    Azerbaijani President Rules Out Allowing Nagorno-Karabakh to Become Independent

    Azerbaijan will never yield independence to Nagorno-Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev said Monday at the opening of a military camp in Baku.

    BAKU (Sputnik) — The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) proclaimed its independence from Azerbaijan in 1991. The military conflict ended in 1994, but Azerbaijan lost control over this Armenian-dominated region. The OSCE Minsk group has been trying to settle the conflict since 1992. In April 2016, the clashes between the joint Armenian-NKR and Azerbaijani forces took place in the NKR, when both sides accused each other of ceasefire violation.

    "We will never allow the creation of the second fictitious Armenian state on the territory of Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh will never be granted independence", Aliyev was quoted as saying in a statement on his official website.

    On January 17, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that Nagorno-Karabakh may become an autonomous subject, but only within Azerbaijan.

