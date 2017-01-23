Swedish Lawmaker Resigns After Calls to Shoot Trump - Reports

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Pettersson said via his Facebook page that Trump exceeded his worst expectations, asking if someone could shoot the US president.

"I’m leaving my post immediately. I do not want to be a burden to the party. I took this decision myself and addressed a letter to the party," Pettersson told the SVT broadcaster.

The position of the US president on climate change and environment prompted the call for shooting of Trump, the former lawmaker stressed, saying that his action was "an idiotic thing to do."

According to the White House, Trump is committed to eliminating former President Barack Obama's Climate Action Plan, as well as the Waters of the US rule transferring certain rivers and lakes under the protection of the Environmental Protection Agency.

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly criticized warnings about global warming, saying it was a "hoax," and speculated about ending US participation in the Paris climate deal on carbon emissions.