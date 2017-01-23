Register
20:34 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Workers

    Slave Labor Exposed in British Factories Could 'Compete With Bangladesh'

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21941

    It's emerged factory workers in the UK are being paid less than US$4 an hour to make garments for high street, low budget fashion brands.

    Undercover TV reporters discovered slave labor in Leicester, East Midlands, where a worker called Belal admitted that he was being paid US$3.34 an hour to pack and press dresses — that's less than half of the national minimum wage in the UK.

    When Belal approached his boss for a pay rise he was told that the UK factory market had to compete with China and Bangladesh, "If we pay everyone US$12 or US$7 then we will make a loss."

    Indeed, it was the British government's former Chancellor George Osborne who said that the UK must compete more with countries including China, although little thought was given at the time whether that included staff wages or not.

    "The clothes market is highly competitive, with brands trying to undercut each other on cost all the time, and many mainstream consumers will buy purely on price, without questioning why and how a particular garment is so cheap," Rob Harrison, director and co-founder of Ethical Consumer, told Sputnik. 

    "There's a lot of pricing pressure, and companies try to find a way to meet those challenges. Often, clothes are manufactured in poor countries, such as Bangladesh, where workers are paid virtually nothing per month.

    "It's unusual to hear about this sort of thing happening in the UK — but then again, it's unusual to hear about clothes being made in the UK at all," he added.

    Harrison told Sputnik that companies have a "legal and moral duty to ensure their employees work in safe conditions," regardless of the pressure placed on them on by the global commercial market.

    'Not Good at All'

    "At best, this could be a case of the companies involved not keeping on top of their supply chains. At worst, they could be consciously turning a blind eye, or sidestepping their obligations. Either way, this isn't good at all," Harrison said.

    Car wash
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Family 'Devastated' After Man Lived and Died as Modern Slave in London
    The UK introduced its Modern Slavery Act in 2015, which included legislation making it a legal requirement for UK businesses with a turnover of more than US$44 million a year to publish their supply chain in an effort to eradicate any aspect of modern slavery within it. 

    Despite the legislation, examples of modern slavery can be found in almost every corner of Britain, from brothels, nail bars, car washes and restaurants — to clothing factories.

    "The UK government has made tackling modern slavery a priority, but is failing to address root causes, such as problems in supply chains," a spokesperson for Labour Behind The Label told Sputnik.

    "A lot of manufacturing workshops in Leicester, a hub of the UK garment industry, pay illegally low wages, employing vulnerable people such as migrants, and so putting them in conditions akin to modern slavery."

    Labour Behind the Label added that it was "shocking" for people living in Britain to discover that workers in the UK are suffering similar violations of their human rights as those in countries like Bangladesh.

    Fashion Square Ltd. had been contracted to make clothes for fashion brand River Island, which says it stopped using their services in February 2016 following two failed supply chain audits.

    Fashion Square Ltd has denied it paid anyone less than minimum wage.

    Related:

    UK Government to Take on Modern Slavery in 2017
    Your Backyard or Mine? Britain's Modern Slavery Getting Closer to Home
    London Grants UK Police New Powers to Fight Modern Slavery at Sea
    British Businesses Must Do More to Stamp Out Modern Slavery in Supply Chains
    Reality of Modern Slavery: Trafficked to Wash British Cars 'in Plain Sight'
    Tags:
    supply chain, retailers, fashion industry, shopping, clothing, exploitation, clothes, stores, organized crime, manufacturing, fashion, modern slavery, human rights, UK Home Office, George Osborne, Leicester, Britain, United Kingdom, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok