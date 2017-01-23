Register
20:34 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Tower

    Showdown at 320m: High-Speed Traders Face Off With UK Locals Over Huge Towers

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5111

    High-frequency trading firms hoping to build huge towers in the UK countryside to develop faster trading networks with Europe are facing a crunch decision this week ahead of a local council meeting on the construction of the towers, which comes amid widespread community opposition.

    Two companies have plans to build the structures near Dover, in the British county of Kent, with the towers designed to create a high-speed trading network between financial institutions in the UK and Europe.

    As part of the submissions, telecom company Vigilant Global put forward plans to build a 320-meter tower that would allow for a "completely unobstructed" path for radio waves into Europe.

    Artistic design of Vigilant Global's proposed Richborough mast project in Kent (screenshot)
    © Photo: Vigilant Global
    Artistic design of Vigilant Global's proposed Richborough mast project in Kent (screenshot)

    If the application is approved it will be the sixth-tallest structure in the UK, taller than Britain's tallest building, the Shard in London.

    However Vigilant Global's chances of being given permission to build the tower appear to be slim following widespread community opposition.

    According to a report in the Financial Times, local authorities in Kent said the project should be rejected as the towers would have an impact on the "heritage significance, landscape character and appearance" of the local area.

    ​The debate comes amid concern over the UK's post-Brexit finance industry, with fears many major traders and firms will leave Britain for the EU unless a special arrangement can be organized.

    While opponents of the project say the construction of the towers will only create an eyesore with limited community benefits, supporters argue that it will give the UK's finance industry a much-needed boost and ease the concerns of firms ahead of Brexit negotiations.

    Predicted high-frequency network between the UK and Europe (screenshot)
    © Vigilant Global
    Predicted high-frequency network between the UK and Europe (screenshot)

    A decision on the issue is expected this week with Dover Country Council meeting on Thursday, January 26.

    High-Frequency Trading

    The push to build these huge towers in the British countryside comes amid a boom in high-frequency trading (HFT).

    HFT sees high-powered computers carrying out millions of trades per second, with the aim to make small gains on each trade.

    ​In order to facilitate these super-fast transfers, companies are increasingly looking to use radio towers to transmit the date using microwaves, with a major trading firm in 2014 purchasing a disused NATO transmission tower in Belgium with the aim of developing microwave links between London and Frankfurt.

    To work effectively, these towers need to be as tall as possible to avoid optical obstructions, which is why the planned towers in Dover are taller than 300 meters.

    Related:

    UK to Secure Border Controls, Get Best Trading Ties With EU After Brexit
    Brexit, Part II: Banks, Traders Weighing Trump Win Scenario
    UK Urged to Make Transitional Brexit Deal Amid Fears of Bankers' Exodus
    Tags:
    high-frequency trading, post-Brexit, microwaves, Brexit, banking, finance, trading, Dover, Kent, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok