Farmers Protesting EU Policy Spray Milk Powder on EU Council HQs in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Some 150 milk producers arrived in Brussels to draw attention of the EU states’ agriculture ministers, who hold a meeting in the city on Monday, to the plight of the milk sector.
#Brussels #EUHQ #Belgium #Brussels #milk #agrifish #agriculture #protest pic.twitter.com/DOFhztH5Wt— Alemi (@Alexandros__M) 23 января 2017 г.
Les agriculteurs européens protestent pour un prix durable et projettent du #lait en poudre sur le #conseil de l'#union européenne #milk pic.twitter.com/diIzHXNJcu— Quentin Warlop (@quentinwarlop) 23 января 2017 г.
The European milk producers’ protests were triggered by the fact that the farmers feared a new decrease in prices for raw milk, as hundreds of thousands tonnes of milk powder filled the European market, an EU Milk Market Observatory (MMO) representative told Sputnik correspondent earlier in the day.
Is it snowing in Brussels? No, it's skimmed milk powder #agrifish pic.twitter.com/x7oHCQa7k7— Fredrik Langdal (@fredriklangdal) 23 января 2017 г.
The end of the EU milk quota regime in 2015, as well as Russia’s embargo on the import of certain goods, including diary products, resulted in overproduction, sharp reduction of prices for milk and EU farmers’ bankruptcy. The Russian food embargo, imposed on the European Union in response to the EU sanctions, introduced amid the crisis in Ukraine, expires in the end of 2017.
Producteurs en colère: Déversement de lait en poudre sur le Conseil européen (vidéo) #AGRIFISH #AFP pic.twitter.com/PneWku7aai— Marine Laouchez (@marilcz) 23 января 2017 г.
