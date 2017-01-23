© Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin Norway Set to Launch New Ocean Strategy Amid Faster Changes in Arctic

TROMSO (Norway) (Sputnik) — The Arctic has become an epicenter of the global climate crisis, which is turning into a global security threat, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstroem said Monday.

"The climate crisis in the Arctic is a not a futuristic scenario, but a fact. Global warming is not only a potential threat, but is also a threat to global security," Wallstroem said at the international Arctic Frontiers conference.

Last year, the temperature in the Arctic hit a new record high, exceeding the average temperature by 2.5 °F, the minister stressed.

Environmental problems in the Arctic could be resolved only on the international level through cooperation between the countries, Wallstroem added.

The annual Arctic Frontiers conference is taking place in the Norwegian city of Tromso from January 22 to 27. The forum is focused on achieving economic growth and sustainable development of the Arctic region.

In June 2016, environment experts told Sputnik that as the countries of the world seek to implement the Paris Agreement on climate change adopted in December at the COP21 UN conference, the Arctic is set to see ever increasing levels of human activity amid rising temperatures and melting ice sheets.

