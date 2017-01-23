Terror Plot Suspect Detained in Vienna Admits Daesh Links

VIENNA (Sputnik) — The teenage Austrian national of Albanian origin, allegedly plotting a terrorist attack, was captured in Vienna on Friday based on the information from undisclosed foreign intelligence agencies.

Sobotka stated in an interview with the Austrian radio broadcaster OE1 that the 17-year-old suspect admitted to having been assisted by Daesh. Sobotka added that the teenager with a "Salaphist background" was not harmless.

Earlier in the day, German news magazine Focus, citing judicial sources, reported that the Austrian detainee declared sharing the beliefs of Daesh and revealed the link to the suspect apprehended Sunday in Neuss, Germany on suspicion of planning a bombing.

