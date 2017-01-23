Register
17:41 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    View of the Limassol city in the Cyprus. (File)

    Cyprus 'Can't Become Independent' With British Military Bases on the Island

    © Sputnik/ Boris Babanov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 53057

    The Turkish community in Cyprus is skeptical about the ongoing negotiation process, aimed at finding a compromise on the Cyprus Republic's reunification.

    Nicosia City View - The Capital of Cyprus and Northern Part.
    © Fotolia/ Megastocker
    UN Special Adviser Announces Successful End of Conference on Cyprus Reunion
    According to Sami Dayioğlu, former Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the Turkish community residing on the island doesn't see the existence of real prospects for the settlement of the dispute as there are a number of serious problems which have to be resolved first.

    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, Dayioğlu said that the main disputed issues are the possible withdrawal of guarantees ensured by the three guarantor countries — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom — as well as territorial problems.

    "The main problems that exist today in the Cyprus negotiations are connected with guarantees and territories. In the current circumstances the prospect of the abolition of guarantees causes concern in the Turkish Cypriot community," the official stressed.

    "Today we are witnessing how nationalist sentiment is growing in the southern part of the island. Earlier, the ultra-right National People's Front (ELAM) was quite small, but today they are represented in the parliament. Given this trend in the political life of Cyprus, the Turkish Cypriot community calls for the maintenance of existing guarantees. If the Greek Cypriot side really wants to settle the issue, it must respond to the aspirations of the Turkish Cypriots and eliminate such threats," he added.

    The Cyprus Republic became divided back in 1974. An attempted coup d'état organized by Greek Cypriot nationalists which sought to reunify with Greece prompted a Turkish military invasion of the island. As a result the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was established. The entity has been recognized only by Turkey, while the international community condemned the move.

    The status-quo on the island is ensured by guarantor countries — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Britain plays an important role as it ruled Cyprus until its independence in 1960, and has military bases there.

    However, Dayioğlu believes, that the British military presence on the island is another great concern in the current negotiations.

    "The current process involves not only Cypriots, but also the guarantor countries, which affect the situation and have their own interests in the region that often contradict those of the Cyprus Republic. It is unclear what position Greece and Turkey will take. It is also unclear what will happen to the territories under the control of Great Britain. Let's see if London is ready to give up its bases on the island for the sake of the peaceful coexistence of Cyprus' residents," the politician stated.

    "If we are talking about a sovereign and independent Republic of Cyprus, there shouldn't be any British military bases on the island," he added.

    Flag of the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the hills above Cyprus' capital Nicosia.
    © Flickr/ cedricd
    Erdogan Keeps Troops in Cyprus to Get Support on Constitutional Reform Vote
    On January 9, Cyprus reunification talks started in Geneva with the participation of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades. Three days later the negotiations were joined by guarantor countries — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union.

    In accordance with international law the Cyprus Republic is de jure a sovereign state and a member of the European Union. De facto, the country is divided into four parts: the self-declared Republic of Northern Cyprus, the Greek-dominated Cyprus Republic, the UN buffer zone and Britain's Sovereign Base Areas (SBA) of Akrotiri and Dhekelia.

    After a series of futile attempts to reach a compromise on the Republic's reunification the negotiations were resumed in February 2014. Still, in November 2016, they broke up because of a difference of opinions on territorial issues.

    Related:

    'No Breakthrough in Too Hasty Cyprus Talks' - Think Tank Academic
    Cyprus International Conference to Continue January 18
    Tags:
    territorial dispute, division, Europe, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok