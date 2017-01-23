Europe’s Eurosceptic Parties Root for Friendship With Russia

“We represent the people of Europe. We love peace. We can rejoice about the new US president’s desire to mend fences with Russia. The situation that we had until now was very alarming. Let’s not forget that Europe lies between the US and Russia,” Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s National Front party and the chairperson of the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) faction, told the forum.
“Why are we talking about Russia? Because Russia is a part of Europe and we need to take care of ourselves and our countries,” he said.
Marcus Pretzell, the chairman of the Northern Rheine-Westphalia branch of the Alternative for Germany party, spoke about his visit to Crimea after which Ukrainian authorities banned him from entering the country.
“Until now I never really thought about going there and now I won’t be able to do this anyway,” he smiled.
When asked what he, as a member of a national-conservative party, thought about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s idea of an economic union stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok, Pretzel said: “I would go even further than that. Why not from Vladivostok to Anchorage [Alaska]?” If we set up a free trade zone, we will need a very flexible agreement on trade without any customs duties. I think we could discuss this, at least in part, with a man like President Trump,” Pretzell added.
Leaders of several of the EU’s leading Eurosceptic parties addressed the forum, including Freuke Petry of Alternative for Germany, Geert Wilders of the Dutch Party for Freedom, Matteo Salvini of Italy's Northern League and France’s National Front leader Marine Le Pen.
The participants "are in great agreement that we need more freedom for nation states, we need self-determination and we need less from the EU,” Marcus Pretzell said, adding that the election of Donald Trump had also offered impetus to Euroscepticism in Europe.
“Rightwing politicians are united in a desire for more independence from the EU, and in a desire to strengthen their relations with Russia,” Pretzell emphasized.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Good article. We are working for national sovereignty, respect between peoples, and an end to warmongering against Russia. Reply | 4 | Edit | Delete More of the same please what a beautiful smile on Le Pen really shows the genuine warmth and obvious humanity this lady exudes in bucket loads. Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete La Penn , Geert Wilders, Marcus Pretzell Etc. will change Europe !!! Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Angus Gallagher, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The more Global friends and the less enemies, the better!
Angus Gallagher
NATO armies are just 135 km from St. Petersburg (from Narva). That's a senseless provocation. It's ridiculous. Let's remember it was the Baltic States that prevented Britain and France from forming a tripartite alliance with the Soviet Union in 1939. Balt Russophobia and Polish refusal to allow Soviet arms onto their territory forced the Soviet Union to abandon its efforts- which Churchill supported- to ally with the West and instead gain time through the Molotov-Ribbebtrop Pact.
Should the Balts and the Poles be allowed to skewer our priorities again through the EU-NATO Axis?
Dismantling the EU is a peace project. As for being 'right wing'- euroskeptic DNA encodes the noblest traditions of Comintern. Any kind of racism is rejected by the true euroskeptik, as is globalist exploitation, crony capitalism, and the oppression of the working class through cultural degeneracy and social fragmentation. The euroskeptic always knows he or she is morally righteous and blessed by almighty God.
ivanwa88
tobi.gelando
The people in Europe are vet up with the old system !! Europe Future will
start with dialog's with Russia there lay's our future !!!
tobi.gelandoin reply toAngus Gallagher(Show commentHide comment)
Hello Angus Gallagher, for me the best comment in 2017 !!!
Zoanthropy
a WIN WIN