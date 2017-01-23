Self-Declared Nation Liberland Looking for Support From Trump

Vit Jedlicka, the self-declared founder of the unrecognized state Liberland “sees Trump's unorthodox view of the world as an inspiration for hope” The Washington Post reports.

Liberland, officially the Free Republic of Liberland, is a micro nation claiming a piece of disputed land on the western bank of the Danube River, between Croatia and Serbia. It was founded on April 13, 2015.

The republic has its own flag , constitution, national anthem and even a motto, “To Live and Let Live.”

Since it was first proclaimed, Liberland has seen hundreds of thousands of people sign up for potential membership, including more than 12,000 Americans. The country recently named Thomas Walls, a US citizen, as its foreign minister.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that about 20 supporters of the country arrived in the US to witness the inauguration of Donald Trump. The group managed to get the tickets for the ceremony through the help of their supporters in the United States.

The representatives of Liberland hope that Trump’s view on Washington's foreign policy will give their country a chance to be recognized.

According to the publication, in the past, Jedlicka had come to Washington to meet with members of Congress, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a libertarian leaning politician with whom Liberland supporters often identify.

“Now the hope is that the group might be able to reach the executive branch through Trump's Cabinet. It wasn't necessarily a position the group had expected to be in. ‘Of course the situation would have been different with the Clinton administration,’” The Washington Post cited Jedlicka.

“What we are looking for here is the silent support for what we are doing with our administration,” Jedlicka said. “And also hopefully get Liberland fully recognized in a couple of years from now.”

The head of the unrecognized state also noted that he has a connection with the potential members of Trump's office.

According to Jedlicka, the candidates for the posts in the new US government are “friends of his friends.” In addition, a representative of Liberland, Jan Fijor has recently published a book about Trump after signing a contract with “Trump himself.”