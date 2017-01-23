Norway Set to Launch New Ocean Strategy Amid Faster Changes in Arctic

TROMSO (Sputnik) — She also highlighted the necessity to respect the interests of millions of people living in the Arctic and called the region a model of sustainable resource management.

"Seas are warming, ice is melting, activities and international interests are growing. We must do everything so that our current and future actions do not damage the Arctic environment. … The Norwegian government is launching an ocean strategy this spring, it will cover sectors of the economy related to the ocean," Solberg stated.

The annual conference "Arctic Frontiers" is an international forum, focused at achieving economic growth and sustainable development of the Arctic region. This year the event takes place in Norway in the first week of January 2017.