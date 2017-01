© AFP 2016/ JOHN THYS Russia-Hungary Cooperation Effective Even Under Sanctions - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Budapest is interested in constructive cooperation between Russia and the United States under President Donald Trump, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Monday.

"We think that if the West and the East positively cooperate, if the United States and Russia cooperate positively, it will be very good for Hungary," Szijjarto told reporters after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He also stated the necessity to build constructive EU-Russia relations, especially after the change of administration in the United States.