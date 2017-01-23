Ukraine Leader's Remarks on Minsk Pact Contradictory - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's recent remarks concerning the pace of the Minsk agreements' implementation and security issues contradict the agreements themselves and highlight Kiev's efforts to evade them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We hope that these EU countries that act as guarantors of the Minsk agreements… in Paris and Berlin would pay attention to this inappropriate statement by President Poroshenko, who is trying to wriggle out of his commitments," Lavrov said.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission has been tasked with monitoring the implementation of Minsk deal provisions to settle the ongoing conflict.

