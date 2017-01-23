UK University Scientists Consider 'Vaccine' Against Fake News

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the BBC broadcaster, the study, which was published in the Global Challenges journal, exposed 2,000 participants to two claims on climate change wherein misinformation was presented in some form.
“Misinformation can be sticky, spreading and replicating like a virus. The idea is to provide a cognitive repertoire that helps build up resistance to misinformation, so the next time people come across it they are less susceptible,” University of Cambridge study’s lead author Dr. Sander van der Linden said, as quoted by BBC.
In the United States, the term "fake news" surfaced shortly after November 8, after it was widely reported that false and misleading stories posted to Facebook may have influenced the outcome of the presidential election.
The term gained momentum on January 10, after CNN and the BuzzFeed News website reported unsubstantiated memos, which allege that Trump has been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years. During his press conference the next day, US President Donald Trump openly accused both media outlets of deliberately reporting unsupported "fake news" on both his Twitter account.
The BBC searching for a way to sabotage an individual's critical faculties as its globalist propaganda apparatus cranks up to confront Russia AND America. Fools.

The english have always practiced ways to sabotage real facts to favour there empire building,
Angus Gallagher
ivanwa88
ie "dont let my father hear you say that he would punch you in the face." when commenting on how the Soviet Union bore the brunt of Hitler and broke his back forcing Germany to surrender.
As far as England was concerned it defeated Hitler in the Battle of Britain which was glorified beyond all manner of proportion, what it did was made it possible for D-day landings whilst the Soviet Union was chasing 10 million fascists back to Berlin and Hitlers surrender by self inflicted fatal gunshot.
Many sub cultures like 'Amway' the multi level marketing organisation in the US that was heavily influenced by CIA taught techniques to block out other points of view in what was an International effort to brain wash marketers with pro American propaganda.
Amway by admission stood for the meaning of the 'American way'.
So its nothing new except 100's of millions have been overexposed to BS and know what the truth represents and when lies are being propagated.
The truth revolution is now in full swing and returning the power back to the people all the lies and miss-truths and media restrictions and harassment will not have Buckley's of succeeding.