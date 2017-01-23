Russia-Hungary Cooperation Effective Even Under Sanctions - Foreign Minister

© Wikipedia/ FORTEPAN / Nagy Gyula Hungary Lodges No Protest to Russia Over Kiselev’s Remarks on Budapest Uprising

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and Hungary can collaborate effectively even under sanctions, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on a visit to Moscow on Monday.

"Trade and economic relations, among others, suffered in the past few years as a consequence of European countries and the United States imposing sanctions against Russia. However, both governments' determination has demonstrated the ability of our main economic cooperation projects to function in such difficult conditions," Szijjarto said.

Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Hungarian diplomat said "we expect that international processes will contribute to the further development of Russian-Hungarian relations," and said Budapest was expecting to host President Vladimir Putin on February 2.