UK Opposition Demands Disclosure of Nuclear Missile Test Failure From PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the BBC broadcaster, Labour's party shadow Defense Secretary Nia Griffith has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to give "a full explanation" on the issue to the members of parliament.

"This is a hugely serious issue. There should be full disclosure of what happened, who knew what/when, and why House of Commons wasn't told," Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said Sunday on Twitter.

This is a hugely serious issue. There should be full disclosure of what happened, who knew what/when, and why House of Commons wasn't told. https://t.co/vHjJn3dKRD — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) 22 января 2017 г.

​Trident is a nuclear missile system, which is used by UK submarines since 1990s. In June 2016, one of the missiles reportedly went in a wrong direction towards the United States few weeks before the UK parliament voted in favor of a long-debated modernization of Trident system.