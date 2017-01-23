UK Defense Secretary to Face Parliament Over 2016 Trident Missile Misfire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fallon is expected to be asked to announce an investigation into the malfunction of the launch of Trident II D5 missile near the coast of Florida, which was revealed by the media, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, during her appearance on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, refused to say whether she was aware about the misfire which occurred weeks before a House of Commons vote on the future of Trident.

"I have absolute faith in our Trident missiles. I think we should defend our country, I think we should play our role in NATO with an independent nuclear deterrent," May said, when asked about the Trident misfire.

In July 2016, the House of Commons voted to spend up to 40 billion pounds (roughly $49.75 billion) to replace four submarines that carry nuclear missiles.

