Man Allegedly Linked to Attack on Police Officer in Northern Ireland Arrested

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday afternoon, the police said they were investigating a shooting incident in which an officer was wounded.

"Police investigating shooting incident at Crumlin Rd N Belfast in which officer was injured have arrested a 36 yo man," the police said on its Twitter.

The PSNI assistant chief constable, cited by the Belfast Telegraph newspaper, called the incident a premeditated attack.

"This attack on the life of an officer is a stark reminder of the determination on the part of terrorists to murder and maim police officers," Mark Hamilton was quoted as saying.

The police officer is reportedly in stable condition.

© AP Photo/ Peter Morrison Taking Northern Ireland Out of EU Will Destroy Good Friday Accord - Sinn Fein

The Northern Ireland is still experiencing the echoes of the Anglo-Irish conflict, known as The Troubles, which ran from 1969 until 1998 and ended with the signing of the Good Friday peace agreement. The conflict claimed over 3,500 lives and injured over 47,500 people.

The conflict arose out of the disagreement over the constitutional status of Northern Ireland, with Irish republican paramilitaries pushing for the reunification with the Republic of Ireland.

