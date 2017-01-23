Man Allegedly Linked to Attack on Police Officer in Northern Ireland Arrested

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday afternoon, the police said they were investigating a shooting incident in which an officer was wounded.
"Police investigating shooting incident at Crumlin Rd N Belfast in which officer was injured have arrested a 36 yo man," the police said on its Twitter.
The PSNI assistant chief constable, cited by the Belfast Telegraph newspaper, called the incident a premeditated attack.
"This attack on the life of an officer is a stark reminder of the determination on the part of terrorists to murder and maim police officers," Mark Hamilton was quoted as saying.
The police officer is reportedly in stable condition.
The conflict arose out of the disagreement over the constitutional status of Northern Ireland, with Irish republican paramilitaries pushing for the reunification with the Republic of Ireland.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)