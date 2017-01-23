Ukrainian President to Arrive in Estonia Monday on Official Visit

TALLINN (Sputnik) — According to the document, Ratas and Poroshenko will discuss the relations between their countries, the situation in the east of Ukraine, the relationship between Ukraine and the European Union.

"Ukraine is and will remain an important partner for Estonia, whose fate is very important to us, and whom we will help to the best of our abilities," Ratas was quoted as saying.

© REUTERS/ Martti Kainulainen/Lehtikuva Estonia Sees No Progress in Political Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis

According to the statement, Ratas also stressed that Estonia would do everything possible, as the future president of the Council of the European Union, to help solve the conflict in Eastern Ukraine peacefully.

In April 2014, Kiev authorities launched a military operation against militia in Donbass, in the east of Ukraine. In February 2015, the two sides reached a ceasefire deal after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

Estonia will hold the presidency on July-December 2017, succeeding Malta.

