24 Missing in Italian Avalanche, Authorities Say

"Those who work in such difficult conditions are doing everything to find more people who are still alive… So there is always a hope," Curcio told Rai3 TV channel.
The rescue operation is still ongoing.
On Wednesday, central Italy was shaken by a series of earthquakes, with the biggest jolts ranging from 5.1 to 5.7 in magnitude and felt in Rome. On the same day, the avalanche in the region of Abruzzo buried the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel with dozens of guests and staff inside, killing at least five people.
