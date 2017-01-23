Manuel Valls Vows to Protect France From Right, US, Russia

PARIS (Sputnik) — In the first round, Valls received 31.24 percent of the votes, falling behind former Minister of Education Benoit Hamon and his 36.12 percent.
"I refuse to desert the French facing the far-right who will destroy our country, the right of Francois Fillon, harsh, liberal as never before and conservative, facing the America of Donald Trump, the Russia of Vladimir Putin," Valls said late on Sunday.
On January 17, French presidential candidate from the far-right National Front Party, Marine Le Pen, told Izvestia newspaper that, if elected, she would recognize Crimea as part of Russia and restore the relations between Russia and France.
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete What the hell is he talking about....brussel vassal so a slave who will do anything to make his masters happy.. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete France could not fight its way out of a wet paper bag, but "thanks" VAll for wanting to lead the charge. But, of course, if you soak that bag in vino, they just might fall asleep in there. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Jet fuel can't melt steel beams, Its the false bravado of a dead and dying horse. from the ephemeral sighted left again. They don't mean what they say and cannot move without the help of the US government. And guess who they have to negotiate their 'trust funds' this time around? Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, Yes a so called courage but nobody buys it. Watch for yourself : www.francetvinfo.fr/politique/ps/primaire-a-gauche/video-manuel-valls-recoit-une-gifle-en-bretagne_2 this guy is becoming our national punching-ball. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Frances policial system, hahahah Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Jet fuel can't melt steel beams, I saw that earlier. I guess when a teenager launches out at you, there are some unresolved issues at home. The idea that Vall is going to sue the kid,. is a far cry from the attitude that Trump had with the thousands protesting against him. Watch your back, brother. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Oh god! France is under siege by the RIGHT by the US and by RUSSIA who knows, perhaps Uruguay will attack them next. The world must have their foie gras and will invade to get it!! better get out the nukes.
