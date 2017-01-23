Bulgaria's New President Radev Takes Office After Inauguration on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 19, Radev and Vice President Iliyana Yotova on Thursday took an oath at the official ceremony held in the country's parliament.

"I will be the president of all Bulgarian citizens, and most importantly for us is to fully understand our strength, believe in ourselves and move forward. It is a great honor for me to take the office of the country’s head from President Rosen Plevneliev in front of all of you, this is an expression of trust in changes, but at the same time of succession, without which it is impossible to build a state," Radev said at the inauguration ceremony.

Radev, a former air force commander and an independent candidate backed by the Socialist Party, won the Bulgarian presidential election on November 13, 2016 with some 60 percent of votes.

