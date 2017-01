© AFP 2016/ Eric FEFERBERG / POOL Valls, Hamon Enter Second Round of French Socialist Party Primaries

PARIS (Sputnik) — The first round of primaries took place earlier on Sunday, with Hamon and former Prime Minister Manuel Valls entering the second round of the primaries.

"Next Sunday I will vote for Benoit Hamon and urge you to do the same. We are talking about the need to unite for the future of the Left and of France in general," Montebourg said.

He added that the vote showed the voters' discontent with the outcomes of Francois Hollande presidency.

