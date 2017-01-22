Register
    French newspapers with photos of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump are displayed on a newsstand, in Paris, France, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

    'Thirst for Change': French Society Turns to Trump's Ideas

    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Europe
    The French newspaper Les Echos has published an opinion piece titled 'The Frenchmen's Desire for Trumpism', where the authors analyze the results of a study on the degree of political trust, conducted by a Paris-based think tank, the Institute of Political Studies.

    US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, October 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    Perestroika is Back: US Economy Falters as Trump Prepares to Rebuild America
    A think piece titled The Frenchmen's Desire for Trumpism has been published in the French newspaper Les Echos, which summarized the results of a survey conducted by the Paris-based Institute of Political Studies which sought to determine how much faith the French had in their leaders.

    The newspaper noted that according to the study, the French would like more protection at the national level and at the same time want "more conscious economic liberalism."

    However this doesn't mean the country is sliding left; quite the opposite. According to The Economist, the  French use the term 'liberal' to mean "faith in free markets and competition."

    Commenting on the matter, Veronique de Riche-Flores, chairwoman and founder of the independent think tank RF Research, told Sputnik France that the deterioration of the geopolitical and political situation has begun to "disturb" a rather large number of people.

    She specifically cited "the concern that goes beyond the separate states and is already characteristic for many countries today." This concern is related to economic instruments used under the current policy, which lead to a "sufficiently widespread emergence of protectionist temptations".

    "I think the most important thing is that there is a sociological movement in support of economic individualism, which rapidly turns into liberalism in its various forms," Riche-Flores said.

    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, reacts as he delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    France’s Presidential Election Less Predictable After Brexit, Trump’s Victory – Pollster
    Asked about the reasons for this surge of French interest in economic patriotism and protectionism, she pointed to transformations in the economic environment.

    "Since the 2008 crisis, the economic environment has changed significantly, and attempts to ride out the crisis have failed," she said.

    Riche-Flores also dwelt on whether there is some contradiction between the French perception of Donald Trump personality and his statements regarding the economic sphere.

    "It's ironic, but I think it can be explained by the thirst for change and the fear caused by stagnation that has been in place in the past few years," she pointed out.

    She also predicted that even though the US electorate, who swept Donald Trump to power, will be unable to enjoy the fruits of his policy, hunger for power will certainly remain.

    "It's necessary to learn lessons from all this. When facing economic and political paralysis, citizens want to shake up everyone and see policy take the initiative once again," she concluded.

    US President Donald Trump (C) waits at his desk before signing confirmations for James Mattis as US Secretary of Defense and John Kelly as US Secretary of Homeland Security, as Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) look on, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    America Inc.: How Trump's New Cabinet Will Turn US Into a 'Large Corporation'
    Meanwhile, supporters of the new US President mingling with anti-Trump protesters in downtown Washington, DC told Sputnik they believe Donald Trump is an honest man who will improve economic prospects for Americans.

    "People are going to think I'm insane but I think economically Trump will be good for the country," a Trump supporter named Carly said, adding that "the only thing I'm really worried about is the environment."

