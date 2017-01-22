Help on the Way: Russia to Send New Humanitarian Convoy to Donbass in January

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will send another humanitarian aid convoy to the troubled Donbass region in January, Russia's Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said Sunday.

"We have scheduled our work for the first half of 2017 and now after finalizing all procedures with our colleagues in Ukraine, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the convoy will be sent this month," Puchkov told RIA Novosti.

Ukraine’s east has been severely affected by Kiev’s special military operation, launched in April 2014. The operation was a response to local residents' refusal to recognize the new coup-installed government in the country.

Russia has sent over 65,000 tonnes of life-saving humanitarian aid to Donbass since August 2014.