Register
16:07 GMT +322 January 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia U.S. January 21, 2017

    Praise for Intelligence: Trump Buries Hatchet With CIA on First Official Visit

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Europe
    Get short URL
    727230

    On a visit to CIA headquarters, US President Donald Trump appeared keen to forget past disagreements and promised support for the intelligence agency under his presidency.

    A CIA internal report from 2009 shows that the spy agency repeatedly overstated the value of intelligence gained through the torture of its detainees.
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    'Beyond Satire': CIA Projects Its Election-Meddling Playbook Onto Russia
    On Saturday US President Donald Trump visited the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, where he sought to build bridges with the agency after a fractious presidential election campaign.

    During the campaign, CIA officials including then-director John Brennan supported false claims made by the Hillary Clinton campaign team that "Russian hackers" had interfered in the election campaign, to the detriment of Clinton.

    Despite having no evidence, they claimed that hackers from Russia had obtained information from the Democratic National Convention and Clinton aides such as campaign chief John Podesta, and passed it to Wikileaks. 

    Wikileaks, which published leaked emails from the Clinton campaign, has denied that hackers from Russia were involved and says the information came into its hands thanks to leaks from establishment insiders.

    In December, Trump reacted in disbelief to a CIA report which repeated the claims, but failed to produce any further evidence to back them up. Despite their claims, US intelligence agencies have so far failed to name or arrest anybody in connection with the alleged hacking.

    "These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction," the Trump team said of the CIA report.

    On January 11, Trump also reacted angrily to the release of a report which made scandalous accusations about his conduct on a trip to Moscow. Trump aired his suspicion that intelligence officials were behind the leak of the unsubstantiated report.

    ​Despite the furor, it appears that Trump is keen to heal division within the government, and chose the CIA headquarters for his first official visit to a government agency on Saturday.

    Trump told a group of around 400 officers at the CIA memorial that "there is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump."

    "I am so behind you. And I know maybe sometimes you haven’t gotten the backing that you've wanted, and you're going to get so much backing," Trump said, adding that "I am with you 1,000 percent."

    Trump also blamed the "dishonest media," which "made it sound like I had a feud with the intelligence community."

    "The reason you're my first stop is that, as you know, I have a running war with the media. They are among the most dishonest human beings on Earth," Trump said.

    While Trump's speech was well-received by the audience of around 400 CIA officers at the memorial, a commemoration of officers who died during service, former CIA head John Brennan was critical of the appearance.

    A spokesman for Brennan said that Trump "should be ashamed of himself" after the speech.

    ​​Trump has nominated Republican Congressman Mike Pompeo as the new CIA director, and explained his reasons in his speech.

    Noting Pompeo's academic achievements at West Point and Harvard, Trump told the CIA that "you will be getting a total star."

    "Everything he's done has been a homerun. People like him, but much more importantly to me, everybody respects him," Trump said.

    However, Pompeo's nomination was delayed on Friday by three Democratic senators who said they want senators to have the chance to debate it.

    "The importance of the position of CIA Director, especially in these dangerous times, demands that the nomination be thoroughly vetted, questioned and debated," Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut stated.

    The lobby of the CIA Headquarters building in McLean, Virginia
    © REUTERS/ Larry Downing
    CIA Tries to 'Edit the Past' With Release of Declassified Documents on Internet
    Pompeo's nomination has met with opposition from campaign groups such as Human Rights Watch, which argues that Pompeo isn't the right choice because of his "history of xenophobic statements about Islam and his endorsement of the CIA's defunct torture program."

    Pompeo has made statements supporting the greater surveillance of Americans and the continuing use of the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

    In 2013 he told Congress that Muslim leaders have a "special obligation" to condemn jihadist terror attacks, and said that those who fail to do so are "potentially complicit in these acts, and more importantly still, in those that may well follow."

    The congressman also played a prominent role on the House Select Committee on Benghazi, which investigated the 2012 terrorist attack on US government facilities in Libya that killed the US ambassador and three other American employees. 

    Pompeo harshly criticized former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in an addendum to the official report, accusing her of lying to the American people about the attack.

    Related:

    Fencing Unfairly: Germany Begrudges Trump's Wall While Barricading Russia
    Germany Wants to Be Friends With Trump's US in This Unpredictable World
    The Secret of Trump: What the Realpolitik of the 45th US President Will Be Like
    Tags:
    speech, support, 2016 US Presidential election, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Donald Trump Jr, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      JPH
      Guess Trump made a distinction between the Obama nominated leadership like Brennan and the CIA personnel itself. Of course MSM tried to picture that as inconsistent by not noting this distinction.
    • Reply
      slimyfox
      That what we are witnessing now is another proof that Trump cannot be take seriously as he is backtracking on many of his campaign and after election speeches where he absolutely rightfully attacked Intelligence community for taking side against him even after he was elected as new POTUS. That is unprecedented and unheard off and deserve very strong reprimand and thorough cleaning of these Augean stables. It will be impossible ever to trust to such agency which is so willing to use the most blatant lies against POTUS and pretend that all is OK.

      Trump by actually giving them amnesty justified their doing. They will be prone to do even worst as they were doing it in the past. Now by naming as a CIA bos a Senator who is very hawkish and it would go in direct collision course with Trump's announced political course. That means that Trump is either very cunning and dishonest person who will easily spit in own plate or he is so bloody inexperienced and politically naive that he do not see collision course and if he continues like that he will run aground.

      I personally believe that is the first, that he is cunning and dishonest person. He might be politically inexperienced but there is common sense and he is more intelligent than many are giving him credit for. If he would not be intelligent than he would be average unemployed bricklayer in USA, as he is billionaire he has to be bloody damn intelligent. As ultra rich entrepreneur who is running hundreds of firms in his massive empire, he is cold as iceberg and ruthless as well as only that can guarantee him a success.

      Trump so far backtracked on many of his promises, well technically speaking not yet but by nominating conservative hawkish key people he wont be able to fulfil his promises as he will face rebellion within his government. Therefore we have to cool down and take all he says with a pinch of salt in order to avoid later deep disappointment.
    • Reply
      chrrevin reply toslimyfox(Show commentHide comment)
      slimyfox, refer to JPH comment above, you might begin to understand somethin...
    • Reply
      slimyfoxin reply toJPH(Show commentHide comment)
      JPH,
      Be aware that intelligence reports are not made by political leaders but by professionals on payroll and these people were prepared to spread lies. Brennan was political person and he was bind to fulfill his bos Obama expectations. Despite the fact that there was no hacking his team of people did put together that murky garbage of report as ultimate proof.

      These who followed Brennan's order are guilty as charged as it is their duty to present facts and if there are no evidence they should distance themselves from such political demand, but they willingly jumped on a bandwagon.

      Trump is not naive and he knows how dangerous is such game as CIA has division which takes care of disposal of all of these who threaten their very existence. They do not care for state well being as it is Army's job.
    • Reply
      slimyfoxin reply tochrrev(Show commentHide comment)
      chrrev,
      In my professional career I have led different commissions for different political purpose, but we as professionals never overstepped our professional duty as in EU that would be very costly not just by losing job but facing a justice and possible consequences.

      In any type of agency or institute which is summoned to do political job is always pressure to make things looking nice for someone and that is very clear particularly when there is not much good to say. Worst result would be more pressure is applied. However law and contract are binding you to tell the truth and in USA is no difference.
    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      Yes, he need the See-I-A and any intelligence agency in the country and will back up them 1.000 percent, but with few exceptionals: weed out the few bad apples.
    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      JFK had a feud with CIA, who neglected to make a memorial for dead presidents.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok