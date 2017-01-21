Register
23:26 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    DPR militiamen on demarcation line

    Ukraine Welcomes Providing OSCE SMM With Equipment for 24-Hour Surveillance

    © Sputnik/ Gennady Dubovoy
    Europe
    Get short URL
    113801

    Kiev welcomed an initiative of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine to equip the monitors with additional technical devices allowing the round-the-clock surveillance since 2017, Chief of the General Staff Viktor Muzhenko said on Saturday.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — In January, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said that he had discussed with his Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz, who is also the OSCE chairman, the necessity of enhancing the OSCE SMM in Ukraine both in technical support and personnel.

    "We support the plans of the OSCE SMM to provide their monitors with additional equipment and deployment of the observation posts on the occupied territories of Donbas," Muzhenko said at a meeting with OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Chief Monitor Ertugrul Apakan.

    People hold Ukrainian and US flags and placards reading Trump welcome to Ukraine!, Trump - the peace for Ukraine! and the others during their rally in front of United States embassy in Kiev on January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ Sergei SUPINSKY
    Peskov: Position of New US Administration on Ukraine May Become Visible Soon
    Muzhenko and Apakan discussed the aspects of the work optimization, enhancing the effectiveness and other issues of the OSCE SMM in Ukraine.

    The eastern part of Ukraine, including the Luhansk region, has been in turmoil since April 2014, when Kiev authorities launched a military operation against local militia in Donbas. In February 2015, the two sides reached a ceasefire deal after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in Minsk. The SMM is tasked with overseeing the ceasefire and the implementation of the agreement.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Ukraine May Have a New President in Waiting, But He's Another Oligarch
    Possible Relief of US Anti-Russia Sanctions to Split West Over Ukraine
    About 7,500 Foreign Soldiers to Take Part in 2017 Drills in Ukraine
    Tags:
    equipment, surveillance, OSCE, Donbass, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Ukraine can have the same guy that was in the tower, who went "AWOL", that gave the flight instructions to the MH17 pilots, to monitor the system. Isn't it time to bring him back now that the pressure is off? I bet his family missed him, too, who were, probably, living in Yatsenyuk;s basement all this time.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok