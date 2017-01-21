Register
18:53 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    UK

    Leaving Single Market May Push UK Companies to Move to EU Amid Uncertainty

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2910

    Many UK companies may decide to relocate to the European Union amid uncertainty caused by the United Kingdom leaving the EU single market, a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade from the United Kingdom David Martin told Sputnik.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on the government's plans for Brexit at Lancaster House in London on January 17, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK Zero Tariff Desire to Check EU's Readiness to Talk Brexit Conditions - WCO
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May during her speech on Brexit process realization announced that the United Kingdom would leave the EU single market following exit from the European Union and focus would be made on bilateral free trade deals with the EU member states. Furthermore, London would withdraw from the EU Customs Union and jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

    “The main risk is uncertainty for British business. The government has lofty ambitions to be a ‘Global Britain’ but they will almost certainly come up against many unforeseen obstacles and time is against them. Many UK businesses may simply choose to relocate to the EU,” Martin said.

    Martin noted that around 44 percent of British exports go to the Single Market of the European Union and the EU leaders' clear a statement that any future deal with the UK cannot compare with a deal as a full membership.

    “Therefore, a significant proportion of these exports will be put at risk. UK exporters also benefit from the many trade deals that the EU will have in place, which will take many years to renegotiate and replace,” Martin added.

    May announced that the United Kingdom would invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which will start Brexit negotiations, by the end of this March, after the majority of votes in a June referendum were given in favor of leaving the European Union. On November 3, the UK High Court ruled that the UK government needs parliamentary approval before the initiation of the Brexit procedures. The UK Supreme Court is yet to make a final decision on the issue on Tuesday.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    May's Brexit Vision to Hit UK-Irish Economic Ties, Bring Back 'Hard Border' - MP
    Theresa May's Brexit Vision: Will It Work?
    Hammond: Incorrect to Say Same Factors Behind Brexit Vote, Trump Win
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok