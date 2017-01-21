Register
    National flags in NATO headquarters in Brussels (File)

    Trump's Comments on NATO Might Suggest US 'Seeking Direct Control Over Alliance'

    Europe
    Commenting on the recent remarks of the 45th US President Donald Trump that NATO "is obsolete but is still very important to him," Russian political analyst Anatoly Petrenko suggested that thus the new US leader may simply hope to set up a new system of control and decision making in the North Atlantic alliance.

    Demonstrators take part in a protest titled There is no Peace with NATO in front of the venue of the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany (File)
    It's Time for NATO to Find Another Raison D'etre or Dissolve. Why Won't It?
    US President Donald Trump recently said that NATO was obsolete because it had not defended against terror attacks, but that the military alliance was still very important to him.

    Trump also added that many NATO members were not paying their fair share for US protection.

    “A lot of these countries aren’t paying what they’re supposed to be paying, which I think is very unfair to the United States," the president told The Times of London. "With that being said, NATO is very important to me. There are five countries that are paying what they’re supposed to. Five. It’s not much."

    Commenting on the remarks of the newly sworn-in president, Russian political analyst and professor at the Academy of Social Management Anatoly Petrenko suggested that Trump wants to set up a new system of management and decision making in the North Atlantic alliance.

    "NATO is a kind of a deal and Trump understands that if it was made, then all the parties should contribute and if they do not, they should leave it," he told Radio Sputnik.

    Soldiers of a Eurocorps detachment carry the European Union flag to mark the inaugural European Parliament session on June 30, 2014, in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France
    Trump and NATO: 'Obsolete' Organization Could Yield to 'European Defense System'
    On the other hand, the expert suggested, he is making it clear to Europe that the alliance really is obsolete; its structure and management are so crusty that there is no use for it.

    With all the above in mind, Petrenko said, Trump won't abandon the alliance, but might reconsider the system of management and decision making within the block.

    The US has always been a dominating power within the block, its voice has always been decisive and thus it might opt for a direct control over it. The US is also the main contributor to the block, he said, and its contingents are located all over the world.

    The political analyst also did not rule out that a new structure might be set up in NATO's place.

    "It is possible, however not in the short term," he told Sputnik.

    "It is a geopolitical problem and it can't be solved with one click. However Trump's message is that the system of European security should be reviewed and many Europeans agree with him. Nevertheless it still remains to be seen how to reform it," the political analyst finally stated.

      Angus Gallagher
      See, without the American leadership of this new administration nothing changes and we remain trapped on the neoliberal-neocon expansionist EU-NATO Axis vector.
      With President Trump's leadership, the stability NATO represents can be maintained while its outdated forward posturing is reduced. This requires a final settlement in Europe- a new Yalta.
      There's no need to hand the neocons and eurosocialists the victory of an EU Army.
      A demilitarized Eastern Europe along 1991 agreements is the way forward with petty regional groupings like Visegrad to include the Baltic.
      Neither NATO, nor Germany will play any role in the military defence of Eastern Europe- which are of course indefensible. These states should strive to adopt a Scandinavian or Irish policy of strict neutrality.
      This vision of a new security order is of course one that will include Russia- and that inclusion will mean the grand bargain has the load bearing strength to compensate for the so called 'oak tree of US military protection' being rationalized.
      To get to this point however, we need to have a realistic debate on the geocultural big optics of international security alliances and that starts with patiently deconstructing the Russophobic narrative step by step.
