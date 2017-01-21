Trump's Comments on NATO Might Suggest US 'Seeking Direct Control Over Alliance'

US President Donald Trump recently said that NATO was obsolete because it had not defended against terror attacks, but that the military alliance was still very important to him.

Trump also added that many NATO members were not paying their fair share for US protection.

“A lot of these countries aren’t paying what they’re supposed to be paying, which I think is very unfair to the United States," the president told The Times of London. "With that being said, NATO is very important to me. There are five countries that are paying what they’re supposed to. Five. It’s not much."

Commenting on the remarks of the newly sworn-in president, Russian political analyst and professor at the Academy of Social Management Anatoly Petrenko suggested that Trump wants to set up a new system of management and decision making in the North Atlantic alliance.

"NATO is a kind of a deal and Trump understands that if it was made, then all the parties should contribute and if they do not, they should leave it," he told Radio Sputnik.

On the other hand, the expert suggested, he is making it clear to Europe that the alliance really is obsolete; its structure and management are so crusty that there is no use for it.

With all the above in mind, Petrenko said, Trump won't abandon the alliance, but might reconsider the system of management and decision making within the block.

The US has always been a dominating power within the block, its voice has always been decisive and thus it might opt for a direct control over it. The US is also the main contributor to the block, he said, and its contingents are located all over the world.

The political analyst also did not rule out that a new structure might be set up in NATO's place.

"It is possible, however not in the short term," he told Sputnik.

"It is a geopolitical problem and it can't be solved with one click. However Trump's message is that the system of European security should be reviewed and many Europeans agree with him. Nevertheless it still remains to be seen how to reform it," the political analyst finally stated.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!