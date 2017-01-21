Register
21 January 2017
    French President Francois Hollande speaks to media reporters as he arrives for the EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.

    Off to Greener Pastures: Can Hollande Become the Next EC President?

    Having made it clear that he does not intend to run for president during the upcoming elections, French leader Francois Hollande is now apparently seeking a high-level office in the EU government.

    French President Francois Hollande
    Hollande on Trump's NATO Remarks: Europe Needs No Policy Advice From Abroad
    Citing sources close to the French leadership, Le Parisien suggests that rather than continue to engage in politics at home, Hollande may now have set his eyes on the office of president of the European Council.

    It should be noted that the term of the current head of the European Council, former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, is set to end in May 2017, which is roughly the same time when Hollande will conclude his tenure as the President of France.

    Emmanuel Dupuy, professor of geopolitics and president of the Institute for European Perspective and Security (IPSE), told Sputnik France that while these reports appear to be true, a French president whose term is about to end usually starts seeking a position at least equal to the one he held previously, and Francois Hollande is extremely unlikely to succeed in this endeavor.

    "While these rumors keep coming up, I doubt that he stands a chance. First and foremost, the new president must endorse his candidacy, and if Francois Fillon wins, he won’t back Hollande; he’d probably endorse Nicolas Sarkozy instead," he said.

    He pointed out that since "the three most important offices in the EU" are being occupied by rightist politicians, the balance in Europe demands that at least one them was replaced by a non-conservative. However, even this fact may not help Hollande in his quest for EC presidency due to one key factor.

    "But we keep forgetting that most political leaders in 28 EU nations belong to the rightist camp. Therefore, I see no real possibility for Francois Hollande to claim that office," Dupuy surmised.

    Le Pen, Fillon, Macron Likely to Win 1st Round of French Presidential Election
    French Presidential Candidate Urges France to Lead Policy Independent From NATO
    French PM Calls for Creation of Independent European Defense System
    prospects, candidate, presidency, European Council, European Union, Donald Tusk, Francois Fillon, Nicolas Sarkozy, Francois Hollande, Poland, France
      sapper
      Please let Hollande become EU president, guaranteed to finish off the EU for good!!!
      TravelAbout
      It is just me or does this guy ALWAYS have that "deer in the headlights" look about him.
      kasivasantha
      This is like making Samantha power as UN gen secretary. This guy is a lap dog. He has braught shame to the name of Degaule the french LION and a HERO.
