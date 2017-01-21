About 3,000 People Protest Against Meeting of Eurosceptics in Germany's Koblenz

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Activists carried posters saying “One, who sleeps in democracy, awakes in dictatorship” and “Colored, Not Brown” and shouted slogans accusing ENF politicians of being Nazis, the Suedwestrundfunk broadcaster reported.

"Fall asleep in democracy and you wake up in a dictatorship"#koblenz pic.twitter.com/pW5SPPasD3 — Sean Sinico (@smsin) 21 января 2017 г.

A group of activists also staged a sitting protest near the building where the meeting is taking place.

Police deployed about 1,000 officers to ensure security during the protests.

The ENF meeting, which kicked off earlier in the day, is attended by leading Eurosceptic politicians, including French National Front leader Marine Le Pen, Alternative for Germany’s (AfD) co-leader Frauke Petry, Dutch Freedom Party head Geert Wilders and Italy’s Lega Nord leader Matteo Salvini.

