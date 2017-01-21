Putin Expresses Condolences to Hungary Over Deadly Bus Crash in Northern Italy

“It is especially tragic that children and teenagers became victims of the accident,” Putin said in a telegram.
He also expressed support for families of victims and wished soon recovery to those injured in the crash.
At least 16 people were killed and 39 injured with 10 of them having sustained very serious injuries as the bus collided with a pylon and caught fire on late Friday near the city of Verona.
Most people in the bus heading from France to Budapest were Hungarian teenagers. Causes of the incident remain unknown.
