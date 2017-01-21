Putin Expresses Condolences to Hungary Over Deadly Bus Crash in Northern Italy

© AFP 2016/ HANNA SONIA Nine People Charged in Hungary With Smuggling of Migrants Into Western Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed on Saturday his condolences to Hungarian President Janos Ader and Prime Minister Viktor Orban over a deadly crash of a bus with Hungarian citizens in northern Italy, Kremlin press service said in a statement.

“It is especially tragic that children and teenagers became victims of the accident,” Putin said in a telegram.

He also expressed support for families of victims and wished soon recovery to those injured in the crash.

At least 16 people were killed and 39 injured with 10 of them having sustained very serious injuries as the bus collided with a pylon and caught fire on late Friday near the city of Verona.

Most people in the bus heading from France to Budapest were Hungarian teenagers. Causes of the incident remain unknown.

