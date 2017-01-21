Register
12:48 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Prisoner exchange between Donetsk People’s Republic, Luhansk People’s Republic and Ukrainian Armed Forces

    ICRC Urges Removal of Obstacles to Committee's Access to Detainees in Donbass

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6911

    The International Red Cross Committee (ICRC) is calling for an urgent removal of all obstacles to visiting detainees in war-torn eastern Ukraine, ICRC President Peter Maurer told Sputnik.

    DAVOS (Sputnik) — Maurer met with the Ukrainian delegation during the World Economic Forum (WEF), which wrapped up in Davos, Switzerland on Friday.

    "My assessment is that at the present moment, there are still blockages which prevent either the release or the visit of the ICRC to detainees. We think that these blockages need to be removed urgently," Maurer said in an interview.

    ICRC programs are stalling significantly in the breakaway areas, he added, noting that aid program implementation rates in the Donbass region are the lowest in the world. The organization, however, seeks to visit all detainees in the conflict zone, ensure their humane treatment and facilitate prisoner exchanges, the humanitarian chief stressed.

    "We still hope that the commitment of the Normandy quartet and the support by the Minsk group for access of the ICRC to all detainees is materializing finally into the access of ICRC to all security detainees in Ukraine," Maurer said.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko examines a British-made Saxon armored personnel carrier with a Ukrainian weapon system while visiting a military base outside Kiev on April 4, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV
    Freudian Slip? Poroshenko Speaks of 'Temporary Ukrainian Occupation' in Donbass
    In 2014, Kiev authorities launched a military operation against militias in the Donbas region. In 2015, the two sides reached a ceasefire deal brokered by the leaders of the Normandy quartet including Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in Minsk. Throughout 2016, the Normandy Four and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have been stressing the need to implement Minsk provisions but Kiev has stalled in giving a special status to Donbass republics as specified in the agreement. Ceasefire violations have continued.

    The ICRC, which runs one of its largest operations in Ukraine, has repeatedly voiced concerns with obstacles to its work in the region. Neighboring Russia has been offering significant assistance to ICRC operations. Maurer has been in meetings with the Russian prime minister, foreign minister and other officials to address the conflicts in both Ukraine and Syria.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Kiev Hires Foreign Mercenaries to Carry Out Criminal Orders - Lugansk Republic
    OSCE Police Mission Deployment in Donbass Contradicts Minsk Agreements - Lavrov
    Kiev's Blockade of East Ukraine Evidence of Kiev 'Giving Up' Donbass - Kremlin
    Italian Lawmaker Says Many Colleagues Support Recognition of Donbass Republics
    Tags:
    Ukrainian crisis, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, Ukraine, Donbass
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok