ICRC Urges Removal of Obstacles to Committee's Access to Detainees in Donbass

DAVOS (Sputnik) — Maurer met with the Ukrainian delegation during the World Economic Forum (WEF), which wrapped up in Davos, Switzerland on Friday.

"My assessment is that at the present moment, there are still blockages which prevent either the release or the visit of the ICRC to detainees. We think that these blockages need to be removed urgently," Maurer said in an interview.

ICRC programs are stalling significantly in the breakaway areas, he added, noting that aid program implementation rates in the Donbass region are the lowest in the world. The organization, however, seeks to visit all detainees in the conflict zone, ensure their humane treatment and facilitate prisoner exchanges, the humanitarian chief stressed.

"We still hope that the commitment of the Normandy quartet and the support by the Minsk group for access of the ICRC to all detainees is materializing finally into the access of ICRC to all security detainees in Ukraine," Maurer said.

In 2014, Kiev authorities launched a military operation against militias in the Donbas region. In 2015, the two sides reached a ceasefire deal brokered by the leaders of the Normandy quartet including Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in Minsk. Throughout 2016, the Normandy Four and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have been stressing the need to implement Minsk provisions but Kiev has stalled in giving a special status to Donbass republics as specified in the agreement. Ceasefire violations have continued.

The ICRC, which runs one of its largest operations in Ukraine, has repeatedly voiced concerns with obstacles to its work in the region. Neighboring Russia has been offering significant assistance to ICRC operations. Maurer has been in meetings with the Russian prime minister, foreign minister and other officials to address the conflicts in both Ukraine and Syria.

