Demonstration Against NATO Bases Planned For Saturday in Northern Italy

VICENZA (Sputnik) – Up to 1,000 protesters will demonstrate against the bases on Saturday. They are part of the No Dal Molin Movement in Vicenza.
"We are standing against the continued existence of the Dal Molin NATO base, we want to use the territory for the construction of the so-called Peace Park," the organizer said.
During his presidential campaign, US President Donald Trump repeatedly stated that the United States should decrease the support of other NATO member states and protect only those members of the alliance, who "fulfill their obligations" in respect to Washington.
Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I don't like it . BUT the truth is that the support for terrorists, regime changes and other stuff, makes NATO OBSOLETE. To the point , I would either reform it and CUT the head. That is more into independent politics and Washington mouth piece, that into NATO itself.
cast235
PORKY should tight his pants. TRUMP may not agree with his BULL HORN. He a WAFFEN SS.