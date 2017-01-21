Demonstration Against NATO Bases Planned For Saturday in Northern Italy

VICENZA (Sputnik) – Up to 1,000 protesters will demonstrate against the bases on Saturday. They are part of the No Dal Molin Movement in Vicenza.

"We are standing against the continued existence of the Dal Molin NATO base, we want to use the territory for the construction of the so-called Peace Park," the organizer said.

© AFP 2016/ OLGA MALTSEVA Fidelity, Italian Style: Rome Must Pick Between NATO Loyalty and Russian Economy

There is a total of four NATO bases in the Vicenza area.

During his presidential campaign, US President Donald Trump repeatedly stated that the United States should decrease the support of other NATO member states and protect only those members of the alliance, who "fulfill their obligations" in respect to Washington.

Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

