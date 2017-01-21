Register
21 January 2017
    Flags fly at half mast at NATO headquarters in Brussels, March 23, 2016.

    Demonstration Against NATO Bases Planned For Saturday in Northern Italy

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Europe
    113520

    A major demonstration against the policies of Italy’s current government, particularly in what concerns the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), will take place in the northern city of Vicenza on Saturday, one of the organizers told RIA Novosti.

    VICENZA (Sputnik) – Up to 1,000 protesters will demonstrate against the bases on Saturday. They are part of the No Dal Molin Movement in Vicenza.

    "We are standing against the continued existence of the Dal Molin NATO base, we want to use the territory for the construction of the so-called Peace Park," the organizer said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks to Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi as they attend a signing ceremony following their talks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg on June 17, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ OLGA MALTSEVA
    Fidelity, Italian Style: Rome Must Pick Between NATO Loyalty and Russian Economy
    There is a total of four NATO bases in the Vicenza area.

    During his presidential campaign, US President Donald Trump repeatedly stated that the United States should decrease the support of other NATO member states and protect only those members of the alliance, who "fulfill their obligations" in respect to Washington.

    Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

    demonstration, protest, base, NATO, Italy
      cast235
      I don't like it . BUT the truth is that the support for terrorists, regime changes and other stuff, makes NATO OBSOLETE. To the point , I would either reform it and CUT the head. That is more into independent politics and Washington mouth piece, that into NATO itself.

      PORKY should tight his pants. TRUMP may not agree with his BULL HORN. He a WAFFEN SS.
