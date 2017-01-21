Anti-Trump Protests Held in London During Inauguration

LONDON (Sputnik) – Multiple banners criticizing Trump’s policies were hung across bridges in various parts of the British capital, The Evening Standard newspaper said.
A banner hung across Tower Bridge said "Act now! Build Bridges not walls," referring to Trump’s plan to build a wall on the US-Mexico border to prevent illegal immigration.
Demonstrations against Trump were held outside the US Embassy in London.
Anti-Trump protests were held across the United States on Friday. Numerous organizations and groups throughout the United States joined forces to mark the inauguration of the 45th American president with demands for renewed commitment to the diversity of cultural, political and social values.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete AS my dad use to say when there was some upheaval in our home, each running to tell his or her side of the story; "Well, another country heard from." The UK has its share of problems, and they are just looking for a reason to let off some steam. Twenty years of Blair, followed by a Cameron and now a Mays is enough for any man or woman to want to puke.
marcanhalt