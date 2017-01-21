BBC Shows Strange Subtitles During US Inauguration Broadcast

Images surfaced on social media of people watching the BBC broadcast on mute, showing text that did not match with the inaugural ceremony.

​The mistaken subtitles contained commentary like, "Look, if you ain't seen Sasha, just do one, yeah? No-one wants you here,” and, "So it was him in your room,” as well as, "You can't come here outside of contact, or Mum will get into trouble. Is that what you want? Or for her and Kev to be a family? With you and Murphy and the baby. And me."

— slagatha christie (@eve_moriarty) January 20, 2017

BBC quickly corrected the problem but some commented that they preferred the error.