BBC Shows Strange Subtitles During US Inauguration Broadcast

Images surfaced on social media of people watching the BBC broadcast on mute, showing text that did not match with the inaugural ceremony.
The mistaken subtitles contained commentary like, "Look, if you ain't seen Sasha, just do one, yeah? No-one wants you here,” and, "So it was him in your room,” as well as, "You can't come here outside of contact, or Mum will get into trouble. Is that what you want? Or for her and Kev to be a family? With you and Murphy and the baby. And me."
BBC quickly corrected the problem but some commented that they preferred the error.
Sounds like an average EastEnders script.

I don't believe in accidents like that. Too many. CSPAN broadcasting RT, USR instead of USA in the fireworks display, and Russia, Russia, Russia during an MSNBC braodcast. A lot of coincidences within a very short amount of time.
