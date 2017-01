BERLIN (Sputnik) — The revenue from weapons export amounted to 6.88 billion euros ($7.31 billion) last year in comparison with 7.86 billion euros in 2015, the ministry’s statement read.

“The export of weapons, which is a part of the cooperation with our alliance partners [NATO], meets the security interests of Germany and the alliance,” Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said, as quoted in the statement.

Algeria, the United States and Saudi Arabia are the top three importers of German weapons, according to the ministry.

