Austrian Authorities Arrest Suspect Over Plotting Attack in Vienna - Reports

"There have been indications of a plotting attack in the country's capital over the recent days… The police, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism and the special anti-terror unit Cobra worked in close cooperation," the police spokesman said, as quoted by the news agency.
According to the country’s Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka, the arrested was 18-year-old Austrian national with a "migration background", while no other details have been disclosed in order not to undermine the ongoing investigation.
