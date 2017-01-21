Austrian Authorities Arrest Suspect Over Plotting Attack in Vienna - Reports

© AFP 2016/ HELMUT FOHRINGER / APA Austria to Focus on Fight Against Terrorism as OSCE Chair - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The man, who apparently arrived in Austria on Friday, was taken under surveillance and captured in a Viennese apartment by the Cobra special unit, since the foreign intelligence had informed the Austrian authorities about a possible attack, the Austria Press Agency reported.

"There have been indications of a plotting attack in the country's capital over the recent days… The police, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism and the special anti-terror unit Cobra worked in close cooperation," the police spokesman said, as quoted by the news agency.

According to the country’s Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka, the arrested was 18-year-old Austrian national with a "migration background", while no other details have been disclosed in order not to undermine the ongoing investigation.

