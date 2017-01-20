Man Commits Three Stabbing Attacks in Paris Subway in One Night

PARIS (Sputnik) — The unknown man committed three stabbing attacks in one night at the Paris metropolitan system in the northern-eastern part of the city, local media reported Friday.

The first incident occurred on Thursday at around 9:15 p.m. local time (20:15 GMT). The attacker stabbed the man three times in the subway car, then escaping the scene at the Riquet metro station. The injured man was provided with the medical assistance at the scene and then was delivered to a hospital, his life is not in danger, the Parisien newspaper reported.

The second incident took place at 10:45 p.m. local time (21:45 GMT), one of the passengers told the metropolitan staff that a man attacked him at the Jacques Bonsergent subway station. The third incident occurred at 00:50 a.m. local time (23:50 GMT), when two people said that an unknown man attacked them with a knife, according to the newspaper.

The physical characteristics of the perpetrator pointed out by victims in all three incidents matched.

Currently the regional police of Paris investigate the incident.