Man Commits Three Stabbing Attacks in Paris Subway in One Night

PARIS (Sputnik) — The unknown man committed three stabbing attacks in one night at the Paris metropolitan system in the northern-eastern part of the city, local media reported Friday.
The second incident took place at 10:45 p.m. local time (21:45 GMT), one of the passengers told the metropolitan staff that a man attacked him at the Jacques Bonsergent subway station. The third incident occurred at 00:50 a.m. local time (23:50 GMT), when two people said that an unknown man attacked them with a knife, according to the newspaper.
The physical characteristics of the perpetrator pointed out by victims in all three incidents matched.
Currently the regional police of Paris investigate the incident.
