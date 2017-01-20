Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Faces Charges Over Abuse of Power

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office pressed charges against Deputy Foreign Minister Hristo Angelichin over abuse of power, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Prosecutor’s Office accused Angelichin of violation of his official duties in the period from November 17 to December 5, 2016 in connection with the purchase of the telephone equipment for 12 of the country’s foreign missions, the statement read.

According to the prosecution, Angelichin was supposed to hold a tender to select a company for the supply and maintenance of the equipment, while he ordered to send the bills to the heads of the overseas missions in the total amount of 430,000 euros ($457,000) and transfer to an account of a private company.

The investigation into the case was launched about a month ago, while Angelichin was released from the Prosecutor’s Office under a recognizance not to leave the country, the statement added.