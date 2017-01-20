Register
18:39 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A westbound YHT train waiting at Ankara station

    Turkish Man Refused Train Seat Next to Daughter, 9, Because of 'Islamic Law'

    © Wikipedia/ B'Tian Denizcan P. Dorsam
    Europe
    Get short URL
    131806

    A Turkish man traveling on a train from Ankara to Istanbul wasn't allowed to sit alongside his nine-year-old daughter because of Islamic law, Turkey's Dokuz8haber news portal reported.

    School class
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Turkish Schools Crackdown on Darwin's Evolution Theory
    Turkey's high-speed rail line between Ankara and a suburb of Istanbul is the most advanced in the country; it makes the 533 km journey in only 3.5 hours.

    However, its seating policy is markedly less sophisticated: a Turkish man and his nine-year-old daughter weren't allowed to sit together on the train because of Islamic law, Turkey's Dokuz8haber news portal reported.

    Fatih Erciyes says that he approached the ticket office to buy two tickets for the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) train. 

    He says the cashier refused to sell him two tickets for seats next to each other for him and his daughter, because "according to current practice male and female passengers don't sit next to each other."

    Erciyes asked "what kind of practice" the cashier was talking about, and the employee replied, "It is not approved by Islam."

    He told Dokuz8haber that he was stunned by the response.

    The tickets Erciyes bought.

    "I'm still in shock. I had to buy tickets for myself and my daughter in the same carriage, but not near each other. I called customer support and they confirmed that they don't sell tickets to men and women sitting next to each other, but they said that 'there is no religious component, this is connected to the current registration system and sale of tickets on public transport. Because female passengers often don't want to see a male beside them, the booking system automatically books and chooses seats in that format,'" Erciyes relayed.

    "The most surprising thing is that in this case, the relationship between people obtaining the tickets is not taken into account. They can (decide) not to sell you a ticket next to your mother, daughter or wife. Do we have completely no respect for the institution of family?" Erciyes asked rhetorically.

    Turkish Cypriot couple, seen behind barbed wire and an EU flag, as they cross the Ledra Palace checkpoint in Nicosia, Cyprus (File)
    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    Divided Cyprus: How UK, Turkey, Greece Can Finally Cut the Gordian Knot
    However, according to Turkish media, TCDD has denied that Erciyes was refused a seat next to his daughter due to the practice of not sitting male and female passengers next to each other. According to TCDD, at the time the tickets were purchased, the train in which he and his daughter were traveling didn't have enough empty seats.

    "In connection with this, the passenger was asked to buy tickets for seats which were not next to each other, but in the same carriage, to which he agreed. The ticket sales were carried out in accordance with all the rules and established procedures," the company stated.

    By 2018 the high-speed rail line will stretch under the Bosporus to central Istanbul, making it the first high-speed train to connect Asia and Europe. Perhaps by then, its seating regulations will be more family-friendly.  

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Daesh Attack Kills 5, Injures 9 Turkish Servicemen Near Syria's Al Bab
    Russian Upper House May Examine Turkish Stream Agreement February 1
    Russia, Turkey Constantly Coordinating Actions Regarding Syria
    Tags:
    tickets, train, Turkey, Istanbul, Ankara
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok