Two More Survivors Discovered Inside Avalanche-Hit Italian Hotel - Reports

© REUTERS/ Vigili del Fuoco Six People Found Alive and Conscious Inside Avalanche-Hit Hotel in Italy

One survivor has already been taken to the hospital on a rescue helicopter.

There are six adults and two little girls among the survivors, Rainews24 reports. They were found under the attic beams.

The weather in the area of the rescue operation has improved, making it easier for the rescuers to carry out the search. The snowfall has stopped, and the air temperature has risen

Earlier today, local media reported that six people were found alive and conscious at the Rigopiano di Farindola.

So far, bodies of four victims of the avalanche near a hotel at the Alpine resort of Farindola in the central Italian Pescara province have been recovered by security services.

According to Rainews 24 broadcaster citing the rescue services, a total of 34 people were in the hotel of whom 28 are still unaccounted four.

The avalanche occurred at the base of the Gran Sasso mountain range on Wednesday, wreaking havoc at the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel.

Earlier that day, a series of four earthquakes shook central Italy. The magnitude of the earthquakes ranged between 5.1 and 5.7. Italian authorities issued an avalanche warning following the three quakes.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!