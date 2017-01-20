Register
15:37 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Firefighters vehicles make their way to the hotel hit by an avalanche in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

    Two More Survivors Discovered Inside Avalanche-Hit Italian Hotel - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Italian Firefighters
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20710

    On Friday, up to eight people have been found alive inside the avalanche-hit hotel in Italy, Rainews24 TV channel reports.

    Firefighters work at Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, after it was hit by an avalanche, in this handout picture released on January 20, 2017 provided by Italy's Fire Fighters
    © REUTERS/ Vigili del Fuoco
    Six People Found Alive and Conscious Inside Avalanche-Hit Hotel in Italy
    One survivor has already been taken to the hospital on a rescue helicopter.

    There are six adults and two little girls among the survivors, Rainews24 reports. They were found under the attic beams.

    The weather in the area of the rescue operation has improved, making it easier for the rescuers to carry out the search. The snowfall has stopped, and the air temperature has risen 

    Earlier today, local media reported that six people were found alive and conscious at the Rigopiano di Farindola.

    So far, bodies of four victims of the avalanche near a hotel at the Alpine resort of Farindola in the central Italian Pescara province have been recovered by security services.

    Gran Sasso Mountains
    © Flickr/ Bruno
    Italian Hotel Hit By Massive Avalanche, Guests Missing
    According to Rainews 24 broadcaster citing the rescue services, a total of 34 people were in the hotel of whom 28 are still unaccounted four.

    The avalanche occurred at the base of the Gran Sasso mountain range on Wednesday, wreaking havoc at the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel.

    Earlier that day, a series of four earthquakes shook central Italy. The magnitude of the earthquakes ranged between 5.1 and 5.7. Italian authorities issued an avalanche warning following the three quakes.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    avalanche, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok