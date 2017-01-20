Hammond: Incorrect to Say Same Factors Behind Brexit Vote, Trump Win

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said Friday he did not believe it was correct to say that the same factors led to the country’s decision to withdraw from the European Union and the electoral win of US President-elect Donald Trump.

"I think it’s important that we understand what were the drivers of the Brexit decision. It is simply not correct to assess the UK referendum as being one in the same as the movement that led to the election of president Trump," Hammond said at the Davos forum.