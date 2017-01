© REUTERS/ Soccorso Alpino Speleologico Lazio Italian Rescue Services Recover Bodies of Four Avalanche Victims in Italy

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni with the deaths from an avalanche in central Italy, the Kremlin said Friday.

"Please accept our deepest condolences for the loss of lives as a result of an avalanche in the region of Abruzzo," the Kremlin said.

Italy was shaken by four moderate earthquakes on Wednesday.

An avalanche buried the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel with dozens of guests and staff inside. Four bodies have been recovered so far, with up to 29 still unaccounted for.