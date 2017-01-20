Register
    Kosovar Albanians walk under the EU and Kosovo flags in the main square of Pristina on May 4, 2016.

    Belgrade 'Should Offer Kosovo Direct Talks' to Defuse Tension

    © AFP 2016/ ARMEND NIMANI
    Belgrade should stop negotiating the normalization of relations with Pristina using Brussels as a go-between; instead, direct talks are needed, Steven Meyer, former CIA Deputy Director of the Interagency Balkan Task Force, told Sputnik.

    A local station worker looks on at the main railway station in Belgrade on January 14, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ Oliver Bunic
    Train Saga: Tensions Rising in Balkans as Serbia Accuses Kosovo of 'Wanting War'
    In an interview with Sputnik Serbian, Steven Meyer, former CIA Deputy Director of the Interagency Balkan Task Force, called for direct talks between Belgrade and Pristina on the normalization of bilateral ties; the EU-mediated negotiations currently underway between the country and its breakaway region should be halted, according to him.

    The interview came after Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic accused Kosovo of "wanting war" after a Serbian train was halted before entering Kosovo due to reports that it was the target of a planned attack late last week.

    Kosovo, which has a majority population of ethnic Albanians, declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a bloody war and NATO intervention.

    However, Serbia has never recognized Kosovo's independence and considers the region part of its territory; Belgrade supports the Serb minority living in Kosovo.

    Commenting on the matter, Meyer said that as far as the entire Balkans region is concerned, the best solution is to convene an international conference to deal with the boundaries of the Balkan states.

    "This should be done under the auspices of the UN Secretary General, and the US and the EU should stay out of this process. The leaders of the Balkan states should cooperate more on the issue of borders, which in many places remain unstable," Meyer said.

    Serbian Army Soldiers
    © Flickr/ U.S. Army Europe Images
    Serbian President Vows to Send Troops to Kosovo If Serbs 'Massacred'
    Touching upon Serbia, he said that its interests "were ignored in many areas due to the fact that the West claims that it is Serbia and Republika Srpska that are allegedly responsible for the wars [in the Balkans] in the 1990s."

    "Most Western leaders did not realize the fact that these were civil wars [in which] each republic [of the former Yugoslavia] played a role. And more importantly, the West, especially the US, has never understood the importance of ethnicity in Balkan politics. Washington believed that ethnicity can be overcome by force and by means of supervision. However, it has never worked," Meyer said. 

    He added that he thinks Belgrade should stop participating in the negotiations in Brussels because "this is a road to nowhere."

    "The UN is a good opportunity but first of all, Belgrade should offer Pristina direct talks even though the proposal will most likely be rejected. But I think that it's never too late to split up Kosovo, and that the main line of separation could be in place along the Ibar River," he said.

    In this vein, Meyer called for "reliable protection" of the Serb minority as well as shrines and historic sites located to the south of the Ibar River.

    "The UN should add to clinching an agreement on extraterritorial rights. In addition, Serbia should start negotiations with the Republic of Srpska on the close alliance, perhaps, the establishment of the federation or even a union," he added.

    Meyer said that the neighboring state of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is comprised of both the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina is "a fiction, which was created by the West for its own benefit."

    A white cloud of tear gas ascends after being released by opposition lawmakers in Kosovo's parliament in Pristina, on October 8, 2015 causing two MPs to faint, in protest at a recent EU-brokered deal reached by the government with Serbia
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Normalization and Its Opposition: Serbia-Kosovo Talks Hit a Snag
    "This country has nothing to do with the interests of the major ethnic groups in the region," he said, adding that "the question of ethnicity is becoming a more serious and dangerous problem" which is why the Balkan leaders must reach a consensus on the matter as soon as possible.

    Asked about the possibility of Washington reviewing its policy in the Balkans under Trump, Meyer suggested that the Trump Administration may start developing closer ties with Serbia but that the Balkans will not be the focus of Trump's policy priorities.

      Mikhas
      How about rolling back the tanks , tanks from the same regiment that left the area unharmed in the 90´s because they outsmarted the western fascists? Start by protecting all-Serbian Mitrovica and then the other Serbian reservations in this southernmost Serbian province.

      The €urofags got enough on their plate and no stomach for war, it´s inauguration day in the US and Russia should be more than willing to send back the peacekeepers.
      sophiakln
      Albanians, Arvanites, Arnauts, Shqupetares and Šiptari are both ethnic
      Mikhasin reply tosophiakln(Show commentHide comment)
      sophiakln, Turks by other names
