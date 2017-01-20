Poll: France’s Ex-Education Minister Hamon Favored by Third Debate Viewers

PARIS (Sputnik) – Twenty nine percent of viewers thought that Hamon was the most convincing presidential candidate taking part in the Thursday debates, an Elabe poll conducted for BFMTV showed.
The Socialist Party primaries will be held on January 22 and 27. The first round of the French presidential elections will take place on April 23.
French far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen, center-right The Republicans’ nominee Francois Fillon and independent candidate from the left Emmanuel Macron are more likely to win the first round of the French presidential elections than other candidates, with Le Pen polling at around 25-26 percent, a poll by Cevipof showed Thursday.
