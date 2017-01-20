OSCE Representative: Transnistrian Talks in 5+2 Format May Be Held in 2017

TIRASPOL (Sputnik) — Heim said at a meeting with Vadim Krasnoselsky, the head of the breakaway region, that the major goal currently is to prepare the base for the next meetings in the 5+2 format.
Heim noted that he would like to know the relevant problems of the region to ensure the best support under the Austrian chairmanship in the OSCE.
Transnistria, a region with a predominantly ethical Russian and Ukrainian population, is a self-proclaimed republic that seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990 fearing possible reunion with Romania. The separation led to a conflict known as "The Transnistria War" that ended in a ceasefire declared on 21 July 1992, but the conflict remains unresolved.
Since 2005, the talks on the conflict in Transnistria have been held in the 5+2 format. The latest round was held on June 2-3, 2016 in Berlin.
