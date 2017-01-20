Register
20 January 2017
    European Union's Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini speaks to the media at a news conference after talks with Turkish officials in Ankara (File)

    Mogherini Claims EU Decisions on Russia Sanctions Independent of US Stance

    Europe
    All decisions regarding EU sanctions against Russia are independent and will depend on the situation, and not on the decisions taken by the United States, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement comes as US President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview with The Times and Bild media outlets on Sunday that US sanctions against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a bilateral agreement on the reduction of nuclear weapons.

    "The European Union decisions are not taken in Washington, they are taken in Brussels… So our decisions on sanctions on Russia for the annexation of the Crimea or for the aggression on Ukraine will be constantly and always merit based, linked to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, when it comes to the situation in the east of Ukraine, and will not depend on decisions taken elsewhere," she said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

    European Parliament Vice President Alexander Lambsdorff said that despite all the tensions existing at the moment, Russia was the EU's most important neighbor.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    EU Parliament Vice President Supports Gradual Lifting of Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine, and Brussels, Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

    Some countries such as Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, France and Italy have called for gradual lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, however, in December 2016 the sanctions were extended until July 31,2017, citing the failure to implement the Minsk peace agreements.

    Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.

